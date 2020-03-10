Editor:
Feb. 19, 2020 was the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima. The Elks Veterans Health Committee held a fundraiser last Saturday at the Sawmill Theatres in honor of this anniversary and showed the movie “The Sands of Iwo Jima” starring John Wayne. The patriotic patrons of Payson turned out in droves and made the event a huge success with all proceeds donated to the Elks Veterans Fund.
The successful day would not have been possible without the volunteers from the Elks Lodge, the Elks Board and the Elks Trustees. Thank you to them and also to Elk member John McCracken who took beautiful photographs throughout the day to commemorate the occasion.
Also making the day a success, a special thank you goes out to Craig, (the Sawmill Theatres manager), Payson Fire Department, Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey, Tom and Stevie of George’s Printing, the Payson Honor Guard, the Payson Rodeo Committee, the American Legion, and a special big thank you to Sean Dugan for his continued support of the veterans in the Payson community.
Art Schaier, Veterans Services chairman, Elks Lodge #2154, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!