Editor:
Mayor Morrissey is posting political ads that are a direct violation of the Town of Payson Code of Conduct for Elected and Appointed Officials. To wit, page 14: Principles of Proper Conduct. Proper conduct is not ... showing antagonism or hostility; deliberately lying or misleading; speaking recklessly; spreading rumors. His ads violate all four principles.
Stan Garner, Payson
(0) comments
