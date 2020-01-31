Editor:
The very essence of ethical behavior is to honor an oath sworn or affirmed in the course of accepting elected, appointed, or commissioned office. The oath is sacred, and under our form of government, it is an essential element of the office of public trust accepted by a government official at any level.
Indeed, the very essence of unethical behavior is to violate one’s oath of office, whether done intentionally, knowingly, or carelessly and ignorantly. The latter excuse, often claimed, is equally unacceptable as the former, for one who swears or affirms an oath to uphold and defend a specific principle or principles is morally and legally obligated to know what those principles entail.
Many efforts are underway federally and in states across our nation to limit, restrict, obstruct, and ultimately destroy our inherited and unalienable right to keep and bear arms. This right, inestimable to a free people and threatening to tyrants only, is guaranteed by our Constitution, and any legislator supporting legislation to restrict its peaceable exercise is perjuring his oath of office.
But the right to keep and bear arms is not the only right threatened by these subversive efforts. Many of these, some of which are already “settled law,” such as the unconstitutional Brady Act of 1993, also violate our Fourth, Fifth, Ninth, and 10th Amendment-guaranteed rights as well, and that was the actual purpose of the Brady Act in the first place: To sucker citizens into asking for revocable permission of government to exercise a right government has no authority to issue or deny, and to give up our rights against unwarranted search, our right to due process by conviction in a criminal court of criminal wrongdoing before rights may be taken, and our right to be secure from the exercise of federal power not delegated and state power prohibited to the states by the U.S. Constitution.
Any government official at any level proposing, introducing, sponsoring, or voting for any law or color of law restricting or infringing upon any sovereign rights of any citizen without due process are committing perjury of their oaths of office. Perjury is a “high crime” justifying impeachment and subsequent prosecution.
Their peers, and even citizens at large, should file ethics complaints against every one of them. Repetitive ethics complaints found to be valid according to the plain English text of the supreme law of the land and/or the state Constitution should result in impeachment and subsequent prosecution for perjury.
By this method perhaps our government can be restored to its proper constitutional constraints and its officers and agents once again worthy of the honorific “Honorable.”
Donald Cline, Star Valley
