Editor:
The U.S. House of Representatives, and the lying Rep. Adam Schiff, who chairs the House’s Intelligence Committee, are violating President Trump’s constitutional rights.
Article VI, of the U.S. Constitution states … ”the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury … and be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation; to be confronted with witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor, and to have assistance of counsel for his defense.
Speedy trial; There is no intent for a speedy trial. Democrats plan to stretch their investigation into the November 2020, elections hoping the president will lose the 2020 elections.
Public trial; Democrats are holding hearings and interviews in secret behind closed doors and the have refused to provide transcripts. WHY? They don’t want the public to see they have nothing on President Trump.
Impartial jury; No Democrat is impartial in these hearings. They have publicly stated they intend to impeach the president. WHY? As Democrat Rep. Al Green stated; “I’m concerned if we don’t impeach this president, he will get re-elected.”
Be informed of the accusations. No precise charges have been delivered to the president, except for controlled leaks with no evidence to make the president look bad.
Confronting his accusers; President Trump has not been allowed to confront the whistleblowers or others that have accused him.
Obtaining witnesses in his favor; The Intelligence Committee has refused to allow the president to present witnesses, or experts, that can speak to the president’s favor.
To have assistance of counsel; The Democrats have refused to allow attorneys for President Trump to attend the closed-door hearings.
There has been three years of INTENSE investigations of President Trump and his family, and friends, by the Democrats, AND thousands of reporters, who have failed to discover a criminal act. We haven’t seen anything like this “show trial” since the McCarthy hearings of the 1950s. It’s a convict before evidence abuse of justice.
All this illegitimate activity has stalled the country’s business which will eventually hurt all Americans. Democrats have not contributed anything to the Trump economy, the ever-rising stock market values, and the lowest unemployment numbers — perhaps the lowest in the history of the country!
It’s time for the Democrats get back to working for all Americans rather than protecting the Democrat Party.
Shirley Dye, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!