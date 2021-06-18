Editor:
I wanted to send a compliment to the staff of the Payson Roundup for comprehensive, balanced reporting that matters to the community, especially the articles by Keith Morris, Peter Aleshire and Michele Nelson. I love the movie reviews by Andy McKinney and that the LOCAL Sawmill Theatres are so supported by the community. Special columns on birding and fishing — wonderful! I even enjoy the ads and classifieds.
Although I am not a Payson resident, I do come to the area about once a month for shopping and browsing central Arizona’s best local stores. I first stop at Back to Basics and Toad’s Market for the best vegetables and healthy food available, then Yogurt Yum and Danzeisen for their amazing products. But the ultimate food destination is Mike’s Fish and Chips, which is actually worth the whole trip.
Also, the community should be deeply proud of the volunteers at the Rim Country Museum and what they have accomplished over the last year. The graphics design, interpretation and displays have been reworked to make Rim Country one of the finest community museums in the state, not to mention hosting one of the best book and gift stores.
On the way home, I always enjoy the antique and craft stores in Pine and Strawberry and I love the columns by Myndi Brogdon on local artists.
Last fall, when walking out of one store, I was criticized for a bumper sticker that I did not think was very political at all. This is not the behavior that I want to associate with the beautiful and welcoming Payson community where I and many others go to explore, shop and support local storeowners. If we can all just put aside the politics, on both sides, and agree to enjoy the area, Payson, Pine and Strawberry will always represent the friendly and accommodating communities that have been a joy to visit for many, many years.
And, the Payson Roundup didn’t win the Arizona Newspaper Association 2020 award for reporting excellence for nothing! The community is fortunate to still have a newspaper that is primarily local in content, letting you know what is happening and why it matters.
Anne Worthington, Camp Verde
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!