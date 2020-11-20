Editor:
Interesting story to share. Just drove down from Payson where I had some business to take care of. Bought a paper and saw headlines, “Covid cases rising into the ‘red zone.’” Very interesting.
I had gone into a small business in Payson where three employees were standing around chatting, no masks. I dutifully asked “Don’t you have to wear masks?”.
A response from the male, “We’re Republican.” To which I replied, “I don’t care what you are, by not wearing a mask you are keeping this virus going.” I turned and walked out. But since it is a good ride down to the Valley, I had plenty of time to think. My thoughts: Why should first responders be putting their lives and the lives of their families in danger to take care of people who have refused to do what should have been done to keep everyone safe?
THEY SHOULDN’T.
Keep your values and beliefs, but be prepared to die at home. You selfish individuals.
No money to keep small businesses afloat. Tourists, visitors beware.
Marge Cattey, Tempe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!