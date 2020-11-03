Editor:
I just listened to Deborah Rose on the KMOG forum. She talked about honesty and transparency and integrity. Twenty-three minutes into the conversation a fellow called in. He said he thought it was despicable that the “other person” put a cease and desist order on Rose. Here is what is interesting and revealing to me. Ms. Rose had a wonderful opportunity at that point to be fully honest and “transparent” by saying, “Well, to be honest, the cease and desist did not come from the “other person,” it came from thus and so ...” Instead, Rose, fully knowing that it did not come from her opponent, and fully knowing WHO did send the cease and desist, carried on the conversation as though Jolynn Schinstock had sent the cease and desist. Leaving listeners with the idea that it was her opponent. Integrity? Transparency? This action was a lesson in how NOT to practice integrity or transparency. Vote accordingly today.
Roy Sandoval
