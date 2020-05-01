Editor:
I wish to state the importance of supporting the United States Postal Service and voting by mail. Both are essential in these times of extreme challenge.
We’ve already seen some elections affected recently by COVID-19; we cannot allow future elections to be impacted by the pandemic. Public health experts are in general agreement that there will be a resurgence of the coronavirus in the fall; therefore, all registered voters need to have ballots mailed to them in case illness prevents voters from going to the polls on Election Day. It is the only way we can protect our right to participate in our democracy, at least until we have a vaccine against COVID-19.
Voting by mail gives us the guarantee of safe participation in our elections during this time of pandemic. Much of the country votes by mail already, and a majority of citizens of every political persuasion are in favor of voting by mail. It’s convenient and reliable.
The United States Postal Service will play a vital role in having fair elections in our country this year. For elections to be secure and available to everyone who is registered, and for the safety of all, voters must receive ballots in the mail. Until such time as that is approved by our legislature, I urge all Arizona voters to go to azsos.gov and take one minute to update your current voter information so that you are on the Permanent Early Voter List (PEVL).
The USPS is the most favorably rated federal agency in the USA! (Americans also like the National Parks Service, NASA, and the CDC.) Now more than ever we need the USPS. It can and will protect our right to fair elections while at the same time benefiting public health.
Teresa Kelleher, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!