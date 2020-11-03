Editor:
Looking at (recent) issues of the Roundup, there have been a remarkable number of letters endorsing Ms. Schinstock. I listened to her on the radio on Friday, Oct. 16 and was quite surprised to hear her whine and complain the whole time. As someone running for a public office, I would think she would want to discuss her plans and ideas if she were elected.
It was also mentioned she went to a voter’s home to ask her about her ballot. Is that illegal, or at least unethical?
Also, I was surprised to hear her say she was able to pull up anyone’s voting record. I thought our elections were considered “secret ballot.”
I didn’t like having my name and party I registered for on the back of my ballot envelope. I was told it was like this for several years; but apparently didn’t notice in prior elections. However, since this year has been so contentious in politics it has made me more aware.
I am so disappointed in our politicians, especially in state and federal government, apparently this is now a “gravy train.” In the beginning of our country, our representatives worked for the betterment of the country and their constituents — and were not paid! I really don’t know how this started, the money and giving themselves raises. I better look at that, and I will.
Please vote carefully and remember, it’s our money they are receiving and spending.
Jean Oliver, Star Valley
