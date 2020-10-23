Editor:
As a conservative Republican and retired law enforcement commander I am supporting Deborah Rose for a seat on the Payson Town Council. Ms. Rose is more than qualified and will work with Mayor Tom Morrissey to make the Town of Payson a better community for all of our residents and we know that Ms. Rose does not have a personal agenda like the other group of candidates that had only one agenda, to undermine the mayor.
As for her opponent who refuses a second debate because she got her feelings hurt, come on Jolynn, put your big girl pants on, how are you going to represent the Town of Payson if every time you get your feelings hurt, you take your toys and go home?
We need a person like Deborah Rose who can take criticism and still do her job! She doesn’t need others to hold her hand. Vote Deborah Rose.
Kim Pound, Payson
