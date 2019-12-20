Vote for a fresh face
Editor:
Each election cycle, as in this one, we hear the same ole same ole from Sylvia Allen. “Send me back so I can finish the job in education,” which she claims is her biggest concern.
Distributing pamphlets to the unsuspecting electorate about all sorts of nasty sex garbage taught in our schools doesn’t cut it, Sylvia! We know what’s going on in our schools. What the electorate wants to know is how you’ve helped, in the years you’ve been on the Arizona Education Committees, to prevent this battle from having escalated into the full-scale war it is today.
Sylvia Allen has been a member of the Education committee as follows.
2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 – chairman
2015, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009 – member
There’s Sylvia’s plan to raise the $0.06 sales tax, known as Prop. 301, to a full penny. Apparently, to raise $400 million to invest in our failing educational system. Conservatism?
November 2017 – In the link below, you will read that according to the 2016 and 2017 financial disclosure reports, Allen was on the payroll of George Washington Academy in Snowflake, while, at the same time, serving as chairman of the Education Committee. Conflict of interest? YOU BET!
https://www.paysonroundup.com/opinion/letters_to_editor/senator-s-school-flunks/article_e11d432a-a69b-5ff1-b48d-5c47dcad0406.html
I don’t know what good Sylvia Allen has done in these eight years or so, but one thing’s for certain, the system has only gotten worse with her at the helm. So, think before you support her again. If it’s her friendship you’re voting for, so be it, we know where you stand. However, if you’re seeking liberty and a good education for our children, you won’t repeat the same mistake by voting for her and expecting change. It just won’t happen.
I can only hope you stand with me and vote for a fresh face and new ideas to lead the fight for liberty and our children in LD6 because, clearly, with Sylvia Allen things have gone from bad to worse.
Richard Sperry, Cottonwood
