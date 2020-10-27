Editor:
Thoughts for people to consider:
1. Retired generals by the hundreds and former White House staff are speaking out against current policies. Now they are supporting Biden. Ditto for veterans.
2. Social Security and Medicare are at risk if Trump stays in office.
3. 220,000 dead; occupant of Oval Office invites thousands to White House and rallies while still contagious with deadly disease. No masks required, but must sign waivers saying they won’t hold Trump accountable if they get COVID-19.
4. Even Fox News is now hedging its bets; admitting there are problems with this administration, not the least of which is the non-handling of the pandemic. Fox does NOT support the middle class, they’ll only support Trump as long as he makes them rich.
5. If you voted for Trump in 2016, it’s fine to change your mind. Everyone will appreciate thoughtful consideration of the facts that continue to come out on a daily basis. Vote for the values we hold dear in the USA; vote Biden/Harris to protect our Constitution and our democracy.
Beverly Reid
