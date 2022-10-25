As a former teacher in Payson Unified School District from 2016 to 2019 as a 3rd grade teacher and a special education teacher for grades 3 to 5 at Julia Randall Elementary, I want to endorse Conlin and Taylor for the school board because of their 4-day week support. The 4-day week is an amazing blessing for schools to have because it keeps and recruits teachers and it was the best thing for Payson to have starting in 2021 was to be in a 4-day week because it can motivate teachers to stay in spite of the high cost of living in Payson. I enjoyed my 3 years of living and teaching in Payson but due to high cost of living as a single man, it was time for me to move on to lower cost of living; however had Payson been a 4-day week, I might’ve put up with the high cost of living and still been teaching in Payson or even moved on up to admin since I received a master’s degree in educational leadership somewhere else.
Point is, this is important for the community because if you vote for Conlin and Taylor they will understand the importance of a 4-day week, but if you vote for Heather or Guerrero; you can kiss the 4-day weeks goodbye. I currently work at a 4-day week school district and it is amazing and it is joyful to have that extra day off to prep, grade papers, family time, doctor’s appointment, or enjoy hobbies such as the movies, running, or swimming, or whatever you have interests in to recharge yourself.
In these next few weeks, you will make the decision because it is important to keep our staff in Payson and not lose them since the 4-day week can make or break a difference in certain staff members as to why they are able to put up with the high cost of living. I can testify that had it been a 4-day week, it would’ve been easier for me to deal with the high cost of living and living like a college student than it was when I was teaching from 2016 to 2019 on a 5-day week. Your vote will determine if it is 4-day or 5-day work weeks in the future as a former employee of Payson schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!