As a former teacher in Payson Unified School District from 2016 to 2019 as a 3rd grade teacher and a special education teacher for grades 3 to 5 at Julia Randall Elementary, I want to endorse Conlin and Taylor for the school board because of their 4-day week support. The 4-day week is an amazing blessing for schools to have because it keeps and recruits teachers and it was the best thing for Payson to have starting in 2021 was to be in a 4-day week because it can motivate teachers to stay in spite of the high cost of living in Payson. I enjoyed my 3 years of living and teaching in Payson but due to high cost of living as a single man, it was time for me to move on to lower cost of living; however had Payson been a 4-day week, I might’ve put up with the high cost of living and still been teaching in Payson or even moved on up to admin since I received a master’s degree in educational leadership somewhere else.

