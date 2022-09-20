Editor:
Well, there you have it folks. The voters in Payson rejected hate, fear, and conspiracy at the local level to elect moderate candidates to the town council. Now, we should do the same for the state and national elections.
Updated: September 20, 2022 @ 11:06 am
We should re-elect the two moderate candidates running for national office: Senator Mark Kelly and Representative Tom O’Halleran. Both work tirelessly to help Arizona’s working people and retirees cope with the pandemic, rising prices for gas, food and housing, and to combat the negative effects of climate change. They are opposed by Trump-endorsed candidates that bought into the big lie about the last election and intend to return Trump to power regardless of the will of the voters.
If you are a real Republican, one believing in democracy, you should vote for Kelly and O’Halleran this election cycle. Democracy here and abroad is threatened by those who followed Trump in the January 6th insurrection trying to undermine the will of the people.
The same argument applies on the state level. We are currently represented in the state by Wendy Rogers, a Trump supporter and member of the (Oath Keepers), participants in the destruction of the U.S. Capitol. We should reject her as not representing the views of the people of Payson. The same can be said for the Trump-endorsed candidates for the offices of governor, secretary of state, and attorney general.
If we wish to keep democracy, it’s time to vote our convictions rather than our politics.
Robert Hershberger, Payson
