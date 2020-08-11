Editor:
We would like to endorse Felicia French for the state Senate.
Not only is she a retired military colonel (32 years), nurse, MedEvac helicopter pilot, and educator, but an active member of the community.
Felicia was involved with search and rescue, adviser to the Civil Air Patrol, and member of the Pine/Strawberry Take Pride Project.
Felicia recently hiked the 800-mile Arizona Trail and has the stamina to keep working for our schools, teachers, health care, economic policies, and to fight for every Arizonan to have equal access to quality education, health care, and job opportunities.
Felicia fought for her soldiers and she will tirelessly fight for us.
VOTE Felicia French for the state Senate.
Roz and Ira Gibel, Pine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!