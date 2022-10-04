Editor:
Just what are the values we all, as Americans, agree upon?
Editor:
Freedom and equality leap to mind. It used to be that we all pretty much agreed on our shared values. Now though, the radical right has been espousing freedom and equality, but just for a specific few.
This extreme minority of MAGA fanatics is doing their best to arrange judges, school boards, and even our state legislature to impose extraordinarily limited points of view on the majority of citizens. It is the GOP’s apparent goal to set up elections so that if their chosen candidates are not elected, they’ll disregard the will of the people and declare their own candidates as winners. Does that sound like freedom to you? Equality? Not in the real world.
The far right has already moved to stop life-saving medical procedures for women. If a pregnant woman is in the middle of a miscarriage, doctors are forbidden to save the woman’s life. In some cases, sending the woman home to ultimately bleed out: losing both the already deceased fetus and the mother. Some candidates talk about executing both the woman and the doctor for the miscarriage. There’s talk about forbidding pregnant women from crossing state lines. Is that freedom? Is that equality?
There are other examples. Congressmen and Senators vote against capping pharmaceutical costs, denying programs to help parents with child care, declining improvements to the infrastructure that we all depend upon for food, goods, and services.
Freedom and equality. It must belong to all of us, not just a favored few. Think about it. Put country over party. Then in November, vote Democrat and ensure that freedom and equality return to this country.
Connie Cockrell, president, Democrats of Rim Country
