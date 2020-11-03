Editor:
Felicia French is my neighbor and my friend. She is a third generation Arizonan, a retired Army colonel, a registered nurse and a former instructor of sustainability at Mesa Community College.
Her skills and experience are impressive.
A vote for Felicia French will help her to help us all. She is committed to the Rim Country, (She actually lives amongst us here), District 6, and all of Arizona.
With Felicia French’s leadership we can confront the myriad of issues we all face.
Those of us that know her, know that Felicia French does the right thing. Please vote and support Felicia French!
John Rogers, Pine
