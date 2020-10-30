Editor:
We all know that Donald Trump is a man of extremely low character. He is corrupt (and always has been), is a serial and compulsive liar, is a sociopathic narcissist, has been accused by 25 women of sexual assault and/or rape, had both his fake Trump University his Trump Charity shut down for fraud, has had six of his White House staff plead guilty of criminal offenses and served time in jail, or are still in jail.
We all know that Trump is a chest-thumping bully, a childish name-caller, is vulgar and profane, and is an adulterer, having cheated on his first wife with his second, having cheated on his second wife with his third, and who had sex with a porn star six months after Melanie gave birth.
Some of us are appalled to have a man of such low character as our president. Others of us are as equally appalled by Trump’s extreme character flaws, but will rationalize and vote for him anyway. And then there are those of us who simply worship Trump and will vote for him BECAUSE of his vile, crude and corrupt ways.
But what concerns me the most, and I believe is vital at this election time, is what our children have been learning from Donald Trump.
They have learned:
Mocking the disabled is cool.
Sexually assaulting women is acceptable.
Never admit you are wrong.
Name-calling is cool.
Cheating is good.
Science is stupid.
Bullying is good.
Money is more important than people.
Stealing is good.
Always blame others.
Disrespect is good.
Lying is good.
Laws are meant to be broken.
For me, this is just not acceptable. Who we choose for president says volumes about who we are as a country. Who we choose says what values we expect of our president. Who we choose says that we either expect our president to set a good example for our children or that setting an example is not important to us at all.
On Nov. 3rd, please vote for our children. They deserve it.
DJ Craig, Payson
