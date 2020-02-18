Editor:
There is an election in Arizona on March 17. I haven’t decided yet who I’m voting for but I certainly will vote! You can participate in that election too — it’s the Democratic Presidential Preference Primary. Yes you can participate, but only if you are a registered Democrat.
Don’t stop reading! Maybe, like me, you registered as an independent some time ago. You are an independent-minded person who votes for the candidate not the party. But you are realizing that in the last elections those candidates have all been Democrats. Or maybe, like my dad, you have been a registered Republican for years but are discovering that your party has parted ways with your values and ideals.
If so, this is a good time to re-evaluate your voter registration status because to participate in the Democrat Presidential Preference Primary on March 17, you must be registered as a Democrat by Feb. 18. The good news is, that’s easy. Just go to the registrar’s office kitty-corner from the post office in Payson, or this website https://azsos.gov/elections. While you are there, check the PEVL box on the registration form for an early mail-in ballot. If you are already a registered Democrat, go to http:bit.ly/GilaPEVL (case sensitive) to get a mail-in ballot.
And there are more benefits to being a registered Democrat on the PEVL! You will also automatically get an early Democratic Party mail-in ballot for the state primary in August and a ballot for the general election in November. Receiving the general election ballot in the mail gives you a chance to study its many initiatives and propositions and make decisions in the comfort of your home. Remember, regardless what party you are registered for, in the November general election you can always vote for any candidate of any party on the ballot.
Lynnette Brouwer, Gila County Democratic Party chair
