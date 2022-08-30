Editor:
I know that many in Rim Country are deeply concerned with our national security. America has taken some severe blows since the current Democrat administration has taken control.
The first blow happened when after 20 years of struggle Democrat President Biden arranged a disorderly flight from Afghanistan. Such an important event needed careful planning by competent military officers. Instead, Democrat President Biden simply ordered our troops to flee willy-nilly. As a result, the first U.S. casualties in 18 months occurred when a Taliban terror bomber murdered 13 American troops. This does not speak to the billions of dollars worth of arms and equipment that now arm and equip our enemies. Some of these weapons now appear across the greater Middle East, killing innocents from India to Syria. President Biden totally mismanaged the withdrawal from Afghanistan, and actual human people are now dead because of his failure.
Last fall, when the monster Putin made nasty noises about Ukraine, Democrat President Biden said, “Some limited incursions by Russia will not be a problem.” It is almost as if he has no conception of the impact his words have on important players across the world. Not long after, Putin invaded a United Nations member nation, slaying tens of thousands of innocent civilians and wrecking the hopes and dreams of millions of peace-loving people. Words matter.
In addition to the 2 million illegal aliens welcomed into America by President Biden, another 400,000 so-called “got aways” have also entered the country, further compromising our national security. These are border crossers who never contact the border authorities and who escape detection and apprehension. These people carry in the fentanyl and heroin that killed 100,000 Americans last year. Imagine that hundreds of thousands of Americans are now dead because Democrat President Biden refuses to complete the border wall that many years ago Congress voted to build. That does not speak to the foreign operatives that slip into the USA mixed in with common criminals and job seekers.
I urge anyone concerned with national security issues to vote for Republican candidates this fall. To vote Democrat is to place the emphasis on putting boys in girls locker rooms, not on protecting the country.
Andy McKinney, Star Valley
