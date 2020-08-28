Editor:
President Ronald Reagan said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.” He was right.
Freedom is hard to establish, harder to maintain, hardest to articulate. Freedom’s work is a heavy lift. Freedom is vulnerable to those who offer to do the work for us, convince us they know what we need. History is full of these people: Castro, Hitler, Stalin, Amin, Mao — sacrificing freedom, history and heritage at their altars of greed, power and brutality.
In 1776 exceptionally gifted men put their lives in peril to declare freedom for a quirky collection of colonies “dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal …endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
In 1787 equally gifted men gathered to establish a form of government driven from the ground up, its leaders dependent on the people for the honor of serving. They knew how hard the work would be as they handed it over to “We the people.”
In 1863 Abraham Lincoln spoke at Gettysburg. With complete command of our founding documents, he distilled the Declaration of Independence’s astonishing promise and the Constitution’s abiding guarantee into a simple statement: “that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish from the earth.”
Yes, freedom demands hard work and often blood. Without that work, freedom will be surrendered to despots and dictators.
This election could be a turning point for freedom. We have choices: vote or sit it out, work or stay on the sidelines, value our priceless legacy or fritter it away.
The president has no sense of history. He cannot express a single unifying American value. His language is coarse. He casually and carelessly strings together words that damage and divide. This president can’t, won’t and doesn’t represent our ideals of freedom, liberty, democracy, equal justice. For all our sakes, for America’s sake, he has to go.
“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.” Don’t think it can’t happen here. It can. The only way America will ever lose its freedom is from within — by complacency and by making one, just one, election its last free and fair election.
Think about what’s at stake. Cast your vote wisely and well.
Susan Campbell, Payson
(1) comment
How about a recap of the DNC versus the RNC as we prepare to vote for our freedoms.
DNC: Orange man bad. We hate Trump.
RNC: America is great and it can be even better if we all work together.
Liberal takeway: Melania talks funny.
It took the RNC calling out the Biden show for them to even address the riots and lawlessness that is going on in Democratic run cities. The cries to defund the police come from those cities as well. If that's what you're looking for as part of your "freedom" by all means, vote for Biden.
So Trump is not a slick political salesman. That's a given that we accept. He's done more in 3 1/2 years that Creepy Joe has in 47, yet Joe is still running on what he will do. Why hasn't he done it? He had 8 years with Obama to fix all of the nation's problems. What happened? If you think he's suddenly going to change, I've got a nice bridge for sale and I'll throw in some ocean front in Yuma to sweeten the package.
Jack
