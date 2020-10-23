Editor:
“Use common sense” ... could not have been said better than Rebecca Orahood in Tuesday, 13 October, Letters to the Editor. I have wanted to voice the same sentiments for several months now after witnessing the political diatribe that has been flooding the media lately.
We have an administration which has clearly demonstrated a blatant disregard for the will of the American people and have put political party before “we the people.” Yes, there are many of us who are sick and tired of the angry, vindictive political rhetoric for it accomplishes absolutely nothing and only causes divisiveness.
Four years of leaderless activity, highlighted by economic ineptitude, and complete disregard for the danger of the virus pandemic is enough. Our nation is divided, and we do have angry rhetoric on both sides of many issues, and we seemed to have forgotten about the “we” part of “we the people.”
Indeed, there IS danger ahead when anger overcomes intellect. We must use the common sense that God gave us and vote wisely if we wish to move forward in the right direction once again.
Sarah Moss, Payson
