Vote yes on override

Editor:
As a former employee of the Payson Unified School District who worked at Julia Randall Elementary School as a third-grade teacher and as a special education teacher for the past three years ranging from 2016-2019. I urge the community to vote yes for the override for Payson Unified School District because it will help keep the money to help our students by providing the extracurricular activities such as physical education and music in our schools along with having the wonderful technology Payson offers through being a Google Reference District.
Voting yes also helps keep staff and not have to deal with budget cuts in the upcoming future that would be hard-core to deal with since happy teachers lead to happy students.
Also by voting yes you are supporting our future children who will go on and live successful lives in Payson or even move away from Payson being a part of the legacy Payson provides for our children. Voting yes allows kids in Payson to have similar opportunities to what bigger schools offer since kids deserve the same opportunities that the big cities offer for these students.
Please vote yes to support our children since the children are the foundation as to why we work in the school system is so we can make an impact on the life of a child and capture their hearts through providing positive relationships with our students.
Vote yes to support our students who are the heart of Payson.
Derek D’Avignon, Cornville
