Editor:
Now that the primary election is over, I want to address the most disturbing aspect I observed on election day. I witnessed intense voter intimidation by the Morrissey teams at the polling places; in particular at Expedition Church.
In order to allow residents the freedom to approach a polling place without being set upon by overly enthusiastic campaign teams, I feel it’s imperative that the polling places for the November general election put in place rules that no campaigning is allowed on church property. Signs and campaigners can be allowed off site in support of their candidates.
I hope Gila County election officials can address this issue in time for the November general election. No resident should feel intimidated when they go to the polls to vote Nov. 3.
Mary Kastner, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!