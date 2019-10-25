Voter suppression
Editor:
Voting is a core democratic principle in the U.S. From the founding of our democratic republic until today, citizens having the right to vote on important issues has been a core value — a constitutional right.
There have been deep-rooted atrocities relating to voting in U.S. history. For example, African-American men used to be counted as 3/5 of one vote. Women were prohibited from voting at all until the 1920s. People who did not own property were not deemed important or worthy enough to vote in the 1800s. In the 1960s , before the 1964 Civil Rights laws, African-Americans in southern states had to pay poll taxes, be able to count the number of jelly beans in a jar, perform a literacy test, or get ran away by authorities, by threats, intimidation, or even death to prevent voting.
We can see from those examples, voting has always been a contentious issue in the U.S. I am sorry to say in the year 2019 it still is. Some of our 50 states are proving to be disingenuous, crafty, and outlandish in their efforts to suppress certain segments of our population’s vote. A senator even reintroduced in 2016 that people who rent should not be able to vote! Only homeowners should have that right.
In recent years voter suppression has become more deceitful. It has taken on a new look, but the intent is the same. It is showing up in many forms — some old, some new.
• Voter purges
• Voter I.D. laws and ballot requirements
• Voter intimidation
• Malfunctioning voting equipment
• Disenfranchisement
• Gerrymandering
• Poll closures and long lines
It is contingent upon us as American citizens to fight against these terrible practices tooth and nail! If hurdles are placed in front of us to keep us from the polls, they should be tackled one by one — unapologetically.
Bettie Julkes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!