A “Save the Vote” rally is coming to Payson this week. One might ask, save it for whom? For those who are most affluent? Who live in preferred neighborhoods? Who are of a certain race or culture? Or just those who steadfastly believe that any election their candidate doesn’t win is “stolen.” Who support unproven claims of fraudulent mail ballots, dead voters, unscrupulous poll workers, corrupt voting machines, bamboo ballots, and any number of sinister conspiracies claiming we voters cheated the system.
The list of candidates and speakers for this “Save the Vote” rally is unabashedly part of this group and would have us believe that only they know the true outcome of the last election, and only they should control the next one. They do not trust us to vote honestly and want to force us to jump through as many hoops as possible in hopes that those they deem undesirable will be discouraged. They don’t trust any candidates but themselves and accuse others of corruption and immoral behavior, again without a shred of proof.
But one thing we’ve learned in the past few years is that mud-slinging works. False accusations get the attention of those who thrive on character assassination and malicious gossip. It’s much easier to bring an opponent down than to build yourself up when you have little to offer.
I hope Arizona voters will see this “rally” for what it is: pure voter suppression.
