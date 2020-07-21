Voters: be wise
Editor:
When we the voters elect/hire politicians we should consider their competence, experience, stability, temperament, and track record of dealing with difficult situations.
When we elected/hired a businessman/entrepreneur to be our president and we in Arizona elected/hired an ice cream executive to be our governor we shouldn’t be too surprised at their performance and results. This is NOT a shot against any political party as it holds true for Democrats, Republicans, independents or even Whig Party members.
The current pandemic we’re all facing shows in detail just how unprepared and inexperienced our current president and Arizona governor are/were for their respective positions. Just as we are all in this pandemic together, we are also all in this political quagmire together.
In November, together, we must make wiser choices to elect/hire candidates with personal traits that will enhance their governing capabilities. Don’t totally blame our current office holders … We elected them!
We, the electorate, must do better.
Richard K. Meszar, Payson
