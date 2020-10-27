Editor:
One of our Legislative District 6 state Senate candidates is spewing hate, stoking fear and spreading misinformation. Not a word about her position on the issues that affect our daily lives. She’s all bluster and no substance. Doesn’t even show up for scheduled debates!
The other candidate, Col. (Ret.) Felicia French, a 32-year Army veteran, offers solid examples of how she will work to create good paying jobs, improve education for our kids, and tackle the obstacles to affordable health care facing people in our rural district.
Don’t be hoodwinked by scare tactics! Felicia French, a third generation Arizonan, is the real deal — she’s one of us. I appreciate her service to this country and community and look forward to seeing all she can accomplish in the state Senate. Her “can do” attitude gives me hope for the future.
Michael Berlly, Sedona
