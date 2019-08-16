Voters had a new direction in mind
Editor:
It’s amazing isn’t it, that after the firing of Town Manager LaRon Garrett, the three town councilors who voted AGAINST the termination are now complaining that they were given no prior warning!
What in the world do they expect? If any prior notice was given, from ANY source, there would have been allegations of open meeting law violations again.
Because of their constant resistance to change, and a new positive direction for our town, I would expect them to be kept “out of the loop” on everything from now on.
The citizens of Payson spoke loud and clear during the last election when they elected a new mayor and two new councilors, with a new direction in mind. It may be wise for the three who are constantly in opposition to remember that!
Paul Frommelt
