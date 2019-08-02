Voters have spoken on term limits
Editor:
Serving two-year terms, both senators and representatives in Arizona are constricted by term limits. Members may only serve four consecutive terms in either chamber.
Arizona’s term limits were approved by 74 percent of Arizona voters in 1992 on Prop. 107. It appears the voters have spoken.
However, Rep. Bob Thorpe and Sen. Sylvia Allen have figured a way around term limit laws by switching houses when they are term limited from running for the same seat again.
Ted Paulk, Payson
