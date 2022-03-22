After attending a meeting at our local library, I came home, turned on the news, and was subjected to hearing several people whine and complain about the thought of having to vote in person on the proper voting day for each election. Heaven forbid if you are 25-35 and are expected to get your derrière out of bed on the exact day presented by our United States & State Constitutions. Wow — what a hardship! One day, every 2-4 years.
Up until recent history, we always went to the polls to vote, unless we were in a special class of voters who were in the service of our country or working for our country and were stationed out of the 48 (or 50) states. Otherwise we stood in line with pride and a bottle of water!
The only time a person should be allowed to vote in any election would be with legitimate United States citizen identification card, showing you are not only a citizen, but have registered to vote in a lawful manner.
We are a country of laws, and about 20% of our population is so busy whining, complaining, figuring out ways to collect money without working (undeserved welfare), and setting up protests that burn down hard-working business owner’s properties, that it’s no wonder so many people are buying guns.
Striving to be educated (and I don’t mean the brain-washing colleges), learning how to crawl before you walk in this world, and respecting those around you, used to be a matter of maturing and gaining self-respect.
Go to Russia … see how you like their way of living. Go to Ukraine … see how you like being in fear of your life. Go to Somalia, Iran, or any place other than the United States of America, and see how you like it. And don’t think we can’t lose our way of life.
Looking at Russia – Ukraine … there is no doubt we are headed in the wrong direction.
Besides not wanting voting privilege to be easy and convenient, why don’t you stop voting for crooks who have been in office (in any position/office) for 5, 10, or 20 years, and never keep any politician (aka criminal) in office more than two terms. Take your voting privilege and make them earn your vote!
