Editor:
I would like to mention to every voter that voting early is not always the best process.
I would like to mention to every voter that voting early is not always the best process.
Imagine this is weeks before election day and you have taken your ballot to the recorder’s office and felt really good about doing your duty as a citizen.
Sometime before election it comes out that a candidate has been found guilty of bad behavior or unethical standards which do not comply with your ethics. This changes your thought about him or her as the person you want in office. You aren’t alone, there are many other voters who feel the same way but since all of you have turned in your ballot it is likely that this candidate might win.
This would probably leave you with a terrible feeling, that if you had waited a few weeks you would have become aware of this and been able to vote for a candidate of higher ethics and moral standards.
Voting is a privilege that we all take seriously and not an inconvenience. Early voting checks off your list of things to do now time to watch TV or anything else.
I always watched my mom and dad go through the info sent and then to the polling place to sign for their ballots showing their picture ID and being checked off the list there by polling volunteers.
Honestly why not do it the good old-fashioned way knowing your vote is secure and won’t be changed if sent by mail.
At least wait until the week prior to voting if you’re going to mail it. By this time hopefully any bad deeds will have been exposed and you can feel comfortable about your choices.
I’m going to take my ballot into my polling place on election day, I will show my ID whether they want me to or not.
We have to be responsible for our own actions.
Mary Nelson
