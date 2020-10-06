Editor:
Over the course of the last week, Deborah Rose has spoken on the radio two times. During her first visit, she stated that she “would vote no on the consent agenda every time.” This, because she wants more detail on monies being spent. Perhaps Ms. Rose should pay better attention and recognize the fact that within the agenda online, the highlighted descriptors take one to a detailed listing of all items on the consent agenda. Furthermore, to make a blanket statement like that, stating that she will always vote no on something on which she has not done her due diligence, is irresponsible, and in direct opposition to the oath that new councilors attest to before taking office.
On Thursday, Ms. Rose stated that she feels that there should be more and better respect for the mayor, and that the Code of Ethics (adopted June 2020) should be updated to depict “more of a military type code.” Our council is made up of elected officials whose responsibility is to represent and speak up for ALL of the people of Payson, NOT just the ones who agree with the mayor.
Deborah Rose is yet another Morrissey sycophant who will vote in accordance with what Morrissey wants. Rather than voting in the best interests of the people and Town of Payson.
People of Payson, isn’t it about time to have a fair and balanced council, which will act and vote in the best interests of ALL of the people of Payson?
Listed above are just a few of the reasons, I and my household are voting for Jolynn Schinstock for Payson Town Council. If you truly love Payson and want to see it thrive, won’t you join us?
Kim Chittick, Payson
