Request an early ballot and register yourself now.
Payson voters should do this NOW if you want a voice in our next local election. If you are an independent, you will only receive a ballot IF YOU REQUEST ONE.
Independent voters who are not affiliated with any political party, and who are on the Permanent Early Voting List will NOT automatically receive a ballot for a partisan primary election. They MUST request the ballot they wish to receive — REP, DEM, GRN OR City/Town only ballot. (Payson Election.)
Early ballot requests can be made:
By phone — 928-402-8740.
In writing — Include: name, address, date of birth, party ballot selection and signature.
Mail to — Gila County Recorder’s Office, Attn: Early Voting, 1400 E. Ash St., Globe, AZ 85501
Encourage your “of age” children to register as well.
It is simple.
BEWARE of others “helping you register to vote.”
Do not be coerced.
YOUR RIGHTS: It’s illegal to intimidate voters and a federal crime to “intimidate, threaten, COERCE any person for the purpose of interfering with the right of (that) other person to register or vote as he may choose.”
The U.S. Department of Justice has explained that voter intimidation is conduct that is intended to compel prospective voters to register and vote for preferences.
If COERCED call the Election Protection Hotline at 1-866-OURVOTE or 1-888-VE-Y-VOTA.
REGISTER TO VOTE in Gila County if:
You live within Gila County at least 29 days prior to the General Election.
You are a United States citizen.
You are 18 or older or will be by the next General Election.
ELECTION DAY VOTERS: Voters who are not affiliated with any political party, who chose to vote at the polls will make their ballot selection on Election Day. This gets tricky in our local election. You are well served to take time and apply to register yourself and for an early ballot.
If you are unable to register or request a ballot online or need help, call, or go visit the Payson registrar’s office as soon as possible at: Gila County Recorder, 707 S. Colcord Rd., Payson, AZ, phone 1-928-474-7139.
Too many in Payson sit on the sidelines. DO YOUR DUTY!
