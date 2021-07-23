Editor:
I volunteer ... take me, please.
A certain political party is desperately attempting to implement new voting restrictions in the state of Georgia. If passed, it would be against the law to give food or drink to anyone in line waiting to cast their vote.
WHAT?
Who is the individual that thought that one up and the other “public servants” that went along with it? The proposal is way beyond the pale. If passed, I want to be among the first to offer food and drink to those in line. I will park my pickup truck and display my red white and blue sign reading “Free coffee and doughnuts to everyone.” I would also insist on being arrested and having my day in court. No dropping charges. This outrageous attempt to discourage citizens from voting needs to be heard by our entire nation. And shame on the political party and person(s) who believe this is the right thing to do. Has the political stage become this desperate?
Paul Penning, Payson
