Voting is our voice. It’s the bedrock of citizen participation. The foundation of our Constitution is government by the consent of the governed. If you are FOR the Constitution, you must be FOR voting rights for all eligible citizens. This is a non-partisan statement because voting is a non-partisan issue.
It is not a Republican statement nor a Democratic statement; it is a non-partisan statement. The League of Women Voters has worked long and hard to help all voters exercise their right to make their voices heard. It is a non-partisan group that includes Republicans, Democrats, and independents. If you say you support the U.S. Constitution, it follows that you support making voting accessible to all eligible voters.
Nineteen states (including Arizona) are currently trying to turn back the hands of time. Laws are being proposed to make voting more challenging and less available, especially to the elderly, the disabled (including disabled veterans), people of color, and people who reside in districts where the median income is low. We must not allow state legislatures to take away voting power guaranteed by the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
I believe we can find common ground here. Read and repeat the following statement: Because I support the U.S. Constitution, I support making voting accessible for and available to ALL eligible voters in the USA.
Contact your Representatives and Senators (at both the state and federal levels) to remind them that the votes of all eligible citizens must be protected, encouraged, and ensured.
Consider the above, and before you react with, “Yes, but …” or “Some people …,” please think about how you would feel if your vote were taken away, or if you didn’t have transportation and you were told that you couldn’t vote by mail. We just might find some common ground if we all take a moment to say, “I’ll think about what you wrote and consider it.”
(3) comments
Teresa, I'm not sure how any state is making it harder for any eligible person's right to vote, especially Arizona. Have you read the Voter ID Initiative? Or have you just heard the "talking points" from news media or Democratic Party. All it is requiring is an ID to vote, either a driver’s license or a free ID from the DMV. It is requiring anyone voting to put this number on a ballot along with your social security number, yes even a mail in ballot. I believe even “the elderly, the disabled (including disabled veterans), people of color, and people who reside in districts where the median income is low” are able to get an ID card (it’s free) driver’s license and everyone is required to get a Social Security card.
You state, “If you are FOR the Constitution, you must be FOR voting rights for all eligible citizens.” Have you read what the Constitution has to say about the eligibility to vote? Here’s what the Constitution states: *Must be a citizen at the time of casting a vote in the election. * Must be 18 years of age at the time of casting a vote in the election. *Must be in the possession of a valid ID. *Must meet all state’s residency requirements. You also state, “Read and repeat the following statement: Because I support the U.S. Constitution, I support making voting accessible for and available to ALL eligible voters in the USA. If you are FOR the Constitution, you must be FOR voting rights for all eligible citizens. Where have any of the states made it harder to do this?
You also write, “We must not allow state legislatures to take away voting power guaranteed by the Voting Rights Act of 1965.” Have you read the VRA of 1965? “The VRA suspended voter qualification devices, such as literacy tests and poll taxes, permitted the Justice Department to dispatch federal examiners into regions where voter registration lagged, and required the U.S. Attorney General to clear all new state and county voting practices.” I don’t know of any state that has passed any laws to do that.
My suggestion to you is get your facts right before you and everyone else call your legislatures about “voting rights”.
Maybe you should get your facts straight. The Constitution does NOT state that an ID is required to vote....🙄🙄
The last sentence - unbelievably important! Great letter!
