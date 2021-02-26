Editor:
I’ve read that Prop. 208 would be disastrous for small-business owners. The proposition specifically states that it affects “taxable income,” which should not include business expenses, etc. It doesn’t seem too difficult for someone making above $250,000 (or above $500,000 if married filing jointly) to have a few hundred dollars less at the end of the year. Regardless of your feeling on that point, it seems like a scare tactic to suggest it will negatively impact small-business owners any more than it affects a mid-level manager that earns that salary.
I’ve read that many in the state legislature are trying to figure out a way to reverse the will of the people that passed Prop. 208, for various reasons and in various ways. Did I miss something, or is this the same group of legislators that didn’t and won’t do anything about Arizona’s abysmal ranking on almost every educational metric there is, but especially on per pupil spending and salaries. Seems a little disingenuous to me to be content with a 48th ranking on the one hand, claiming that their constituents don’t want to be taxed, and then discounting the actual will of their constituents.
I’ve read the remarks of Representative Gosar, state Senator Wendy Rogers and state Representative Walt Blackman, claiming that the 2020 presidential election was rigged, claiming that many of their constituents have expressed this belief. Weren’t these politicians elected in the same election, by the same process, using the same machines? Are they not from the same political party as the numerous federal and state officials that have established the legitimacy of the election? Weren’t judges, appointed by former President Trump, presiding in many of the court attempts that questioned the election outcome, all but one of which were tossed out? Aren’t they the same party as our present governor, who also sanctioned the election? Makes me wonder if it is the constant blathering of these representatives that is creating the questions in the minds of Trump’s voters, as opposed to the other way around.
Scott Greenhalgh, Payson
