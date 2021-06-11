Editor:
I fully agree with Susie R. Randleman.
I gave up after 1 1/2 hours of waiting because of scheduling conflicts. I took my electronic items and disposed them in a trash dumpster.
I was so looking forward to this great opportunity of a hazardous waste recycle event. I hope it can be repeated some day with better efficiency! It is so sad that recycling of other items like plastic, paper, etc. is not taking place in Gila County.
Gabriele Hopson
