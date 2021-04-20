Waiting for the financial details
Editor:
In regards to the new granite dells park plans and survey I assume they were favorable to most people. But if you asked us if we like Mercedes, responses will be very positive also. Until we hear the partnership details on the proposed park and rec center I think we should remain hopeful that the MHA has a great faith proposal for the town.
Also I think Star Valley should be included in funding on the new park as they are on the RCEA board and will also use the park.
So I agree with the mayor to be positive and not make any judgments until we have all the financial details.
Dave Golembewski
