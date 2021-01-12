Wake up call
Today (January 6, 2021) in Washington, DC, it was a wake up call to our “We The People” elected officials. More so than that, those who attended the rally acted on their impulse to stand up and let the Congress and Senate know that American’s will not stand aside and watch socialism corrupt the America our hero’s fought for... freedom. The real disgrace here is the fact that American patriots once again feel the need to rise up from the ashes to defend the Motherland. We should be humbled (not embarrassed) to see that Americans are still willing to fight for our country. God bless our Democracy. Maybe the lesson today is a good reminder that “We The People” elected all the government (Congress and Senate) officials to do the work for the people of the United States of America. It was very obvious that “We The People” could have easily removed elected officials from that office without another election if they had wanted too. Maybe it’s time to quit bickering and fighting, get down to business and work together to ‘Make America Great Again,’ no matter who the president is...
Daniel Neuenfeldt, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!