Editor:
I would like to applaud Robert Hershberger’s letter of Oct. 2 as it captures the thinking of most rank and file Democrats. There is only one problem. The thinking of the rank and file Democrat does not line up with the direction and thinking of its leadership. The Democratic Party of old no longer exists.
I’d like to highlight a few of Robert’s thoughts and comment on them.
“The left wants to avoid abortions by teaching sex education to our youth.” So far 61 million (61,000,0000) lives have been taken with no consideration given to the babies’ rights and privileges. So how is this program working out for you?
“The Democrat patriots do not want to take our guns away.” Don’t kid yourself, your progressive leaders would take them all in a heartbeat if they thought they could get away with it. Kamala Harris has openly stated she will use executive orders to get around public support for the Second Amendment.
“The left wants every child to receive a quality ‘public’ education.” I assume that includes teaching the 1619 project that teaches our kids America is evil. Republicans believe in that magic word “choice” allowing parents to home school or send them to a parochial or private school. Again, the Democrat leadership would close all parochial, private or home school venues, they have said so.
“The Democrat patriots say they support our military.” Under the Obama administration the military was severely depleted. A good example of leadership not on the same page as rank and file Democrats.
“We don’t want to take away anyone’s constitutional right to worship as they choose.” You have to be kidding! They already have been taken away. In California you can go to an abortion clinic and a liquor store but not to church. California leads the way for future Democrat values! Soon Christian teachings would be considered hate speech under the progressives, closing all churches.
I find it strange that Mr. Hershberger did not mention law and order. (Biden refused to even say “law and order” during the recent debate.) I am sure the rank and file would want law and order. But the progressives do not. Lawlessness, anarchy, violence, looting and arson still runs rampant in many Democrat-run cities. The left obviously supports this as they do not arrest anyone or if they do, they are released. They even fund these riot organizations and pay bail to get convicted criminals released. They are defunding police departments and want ICE eliminated. Kamala Harris last week said, “The rioting will continue and SHOULD continue.” Really?
Finally, Mr. Hershberger says. “We believe that saving our planet from fossil fuel pollution is the most important and urgent problem facing America.” I say the most important issue is the moral decline of our culture including the demise of the nuclear family. Whenever we stray from God’s word we will not have God’s blessing. Psalm 33:12 “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord.” Wake up, patriots!
Norm Liesener, Payson
