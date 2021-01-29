Editor:
There are 20 to 30 subjects I could broach, however the horrible invasion coming our way from immigrants on their way to what used to be the United States of America, with the liberals’ encouragement, not wearing masks, not being vaccinated against COVID-19, is a death sentence to many more American citizens.
In addition to the health issue, this will destroy chances of the current unemployed citizens going back to work, or having the ability to be vaccinated so they can get a job.
Those of us born and raised in the U.S. better wake up and stop allowing people who want nothing more than power and money to control us. Facebook, Twitter, Amazon and the rest of these socialist companies are deadly to our freedom. Stop waiting for someone other than yourself to take care of you.
Ginger Jeffers, Pine
Racist much?
