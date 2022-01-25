Wake up moderate Republicans, independents and Democrats. The followers of Donald Trump and believers in the Big Lie are not pro-democracy champions.
These followers of Donald Trump are curtailing the right to vote for many Americans, the most fundamental tenant of our Democratic Republic. They are not the Party of Lincoln, the Republican Party of old, the party that fought a very bloody civil war to abolish slavery in America and to grant the right to vote to every American.
Beware of those that hide in the cloak of Christianity to ask you to follow a false god that preaches hatred not love, fear not hope, lies not truth. The prophets of the Old Testament and Christ did not support the leaders of the time that sought personal gain and power over their people. They would not have supported the lies, deceit, bigotry and desire for personal power of Donald Trump. They would have called it out for what it is ... the desire of a very spoiled rich person to take over the government by any means including a violent insurrection and suppressing the votes of those that might vote against him.
If this sounds shrill to you, it is! It is a clarion call for all Americans to reject the false teachings of Donald Trump and those that buy into his lies and attempts to destroy our Democratic Republic. Wake up now! By 2024 it may be too late. The great American experiment in democracy may be just a moment in history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!