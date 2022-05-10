With respect to the Payson Town Council meeting regarding too many trash collection trucks. Here we go again, “let’s waste more time and money on another study.” When will the town council members ever make a decision, if the people of Payson don’t like what the town council does, then vote them out. They sit there in their little ivory tower of power and do nothing.
As I previously stated, yet another study, this time on the matter of trash trucks being restricted, what about all the other much bigger trucks that pass through Payson, are they going to restrict them also? I don’t think so.
The terrible road conditions in Payson is due to the Town of Payson NOT performing the regular street maintenance that other towns and cities do on a regular basis. IF you want to see proof of this just drive down E. Phoenix Street (“pothole city,” as someone recently called it). It would be good to use the monies to be spent on the study and start street maintenance and for the clearance of rubbish left by visitors to Payson.
Why not place a LARGE sign at the location of the traffic light at the Casino and Hwy. 87 telling people to “TAKE YOUR TRASH HOME.” But wait, that would take another study, what was I thinking.
Also you have only to look at the new town complex on Hwy. 87 behind the post office. How did it pass? It’s an industrial building more suited to being on Airport Road, with the rest on the industrial tin buildings. This is a high country town and split log siding would have been the way to go on this complex and much more in keeping with the town’s proposed image.
