When Pine and Strawberry were still communities of primarily modest retirement homes and summer cabins, there were imposed water moratoriums in Pine and trucking of water from Strawberry to Pine. These circumstances necessitated the formation of the Pine/Strawberry Water Improvement District for both communities. It is my opinion, Strawberry should have imposed their own improvement district, as there was probably sustainable water for that community without the deep wells.
More recently the embezzlement of public funds, funds which could have been used for water exploration is deplorable and there should have been oversight for such an occurrence.
Inspections and repairs should be a constant.
The reality is simple, there are too many people sucking out of the same straw. It is not just the drought, I note the following factors: there is more permanent residency, there have been more elaborate mountain homes built, there has been multi family development i.e. tiny houses and the advent of for-profit use of residential properties such as Airbnb and VRBO rentals, all without verifiable water supply.
Only God knows how long the dreaded drought will persist and its effect on Pine, Strawberry and other locations in the Rim Country with similar water concerns.
An old friend and former well driller would say “When it’s gone it’s gone!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!