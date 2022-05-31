My name Herb Bergstrom, we moved from California to Payson in August of 2019.
I was employed at a small water district for 30 years, so a lot of challenges I have seen in our surrounding communities bring back tough memories.
I have recently read about the Pine/Strawberry Water Improvement District, and I have been wondering about the word “improvement,” not trying to be funny, but if you find yourself in a hole “you quit digging.” This district certainly has challenges going forward.
Verde Glen
I saw many small community enclaves spring up in areas where a domestic water supplier was not available and as time goes on the lack of enough monies for maintenance, replacements, testing and etc. This article about Verde Glen did not mention the number of houses served, fire hydrants, storage tanks, production wells, distribution piping in footage. I don’t think the residents in this area realize all the details of operating a water district, they need to look at the challenges of Pine/Strawberry district. I would think that the the three supervisors would have all the facts on the table before making this big decision.
The idea that state and federal monies, free engineering with little cost to the homeowner is nothing more than a pipe dream.
Very good article with the info made available to you.
