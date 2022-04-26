There are approximately 5,500 parcels on the tax rolls in Pine and Strawberry. According to the PSWID website they service 3,200 water meters. Let it be known there are three other water improvement districts in Pine with their own water and sanitary sewer systems. There are no sanitary sewers in the PSWID jurisdiction, so they lack the ability to reclaim water once it is delivered.
Time is also precious. Those property owners with unimproved homesites in Pine and Strawberry will be left to put their future plans on hold until the water meter moratoriums are lifted. It will take considerable time before the C.C. Cragin pipeline will be constructed and water will be actually delivered to Pine. What are they to do in the meantime?
Real estate is not only the land one stands on but the sky above and the ground below. I believe we as real estate practitioners should be the stewards of the land and its natural resources. It is distressing to me how many people in the business put greed before morality. The time has come to be prudent and perseverant of our resources. It will require extraordinary measures and sacrifice of our wants.
This is a cautionary message for buyers and all parties concerned to investigate the availability of water in the Rim Country before one enters into a transaction.
