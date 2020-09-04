Editor:
I am writing in response to Darlene Younker’s letter to the editor on Aug. 28. I absolutely agree with her that Kelly and McSally should have a debate or two, maybe not seven or eight as McSally has suggested.
It is critical we listen to the candidates directly, and strive to not “learn” about candidates from attack ads. I think we are fortunate in Arizona to have two outstanding individuals running for Senate, and as Ms. Younker stated, hearing their thoughts about rural Arizona will be most helpful.
It is unfortunate she missed an opportunity to meet Capt. Kelly and his wife Gabby Giffords in their visit to Payson last year. Far from a 10-minute whistle stop, he told his staff he would stay until everyone who wanted to talk to him got a chance to, and stayed about two hours. I consider it a great honor for me and my family to have had the opportunity to spend so much time with them.
I would also encourage Ms. Younker and other readers who want to learn more about Kelly and Giffords, to read their book, “Gabby, A Story of Courage and Hope.” You will learn a lot about the man wishing to represent Arizona in the Senate.
Scott Nossek, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!