Editor:
“Wearing a mask is a choice. It has nothing to do with respect or disrespect.” That’s the mantra that’s being repeated over and over until it has taken on a life of its own!
I am an RN and I have two sisters who are RNs. Allow me to be a voice for YOUR health care workers. We have learned, in the most devastating way, about this virus and its transmission. It is clear that wearing masks can make a BIG impact in reducing the person-to-person spread. Unfortunately, the recommendation to wear a mask has led to anger and even violence among some of our fellow Americans. But aren’t we ALL in this together and don’t we ALL have a role to play in fighting this virus?
Our American sisters and brothers, not on the front lines, can play their part by wearing a mask. This is especially essential during the holidays. Those of us in the health care field did not answer the calling to get “respect.” It’s great when it happens, but it is not why I became an ICU/ER nurse. I “respect” and honor the privilege to care for patients and their families during the most intimate and challenging moments of their fight to survive critical illness. The death we have seen from COVID-19 has been overwhelming and distressful for my colleagues.
Call wearing a mask “respect.” Call it doing the right thing. Call it an investment in making future holidays possible for ALL of us. You can even call it an inconvenience. But the health care workers, standing directly on the front line, risking their lives and the lives of their own families to care for the sickest patients afflicted by COVID-19, call it being part of the solution and not part of the problem.
Kathleen Kelly, Payson
