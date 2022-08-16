Editor:
A recent article in the TheFederalist.com is entitled “Pay Attention To The Dutch Farmer Protests Because America is Next.”
Few in Rim Country know about the dire farming and food situations in the Netherlands, Sri Lanka and elsewhere because of the draconian “Great Reset/Green New Deal” climate policies that are set to destroy private agriculture worldwide. Dutch farmers, who provide a significant amount of food for the world, are being forced off their land by Dutch PM Rutte, whose goal is to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and ammonia produced by fertilizer and livestock, now relabeled “pollutants,” to force farmers to slaughter the majority of their livestock and abandon their farms.
This same policy caused total economic and government collapse of formerly self-sufficient Sri Lanka, where chaos and starvation now reign.
The UN “Agenda 2030” with the World Economic Forum, headed by megalomaniac Klaus Schwab, have decreed that global agricultural and food supply will be centrally controlled by intra-governmental bodies, and “stakeholders” — the world’s mega-food corporations. Private farms and independent farmers and ranchers will be no more, replaced by global bodies run by non-elected elites who will decide how much and what kinds of foods will be provided to us serfs. (Hint: Naturally produced meat for the masses will be gone, replaced by Bill Gates’ lab-grown “meat” and insect protein. Gates already owns 242,000+ acres of agricultural land in America.)
Klaus Schwab has actually stated: “You will own nothing and you’ll be happy about it.”
Global communism, anyone?
Meanwhile, U.S. congressional Democrats have recently passed “climate” legislation totaling $369 billion, along with huge tax increases on the middle class, and are pushing the Agenda 2030 pledge to “cut greenhouse emissions by 40% below 2005 levels.” Climate activists are working to transform not just the global food supply but to outlaw private property and property rights to “save the planet.”
Google “Dutch Farmers,” “Sri Lanka,” “Great Reset,” “Agenda 2030,” “Klaus Schwab.”
Blocked highways and protest riots by farmers are happening now in many countries. America’s farmers and ranchers are a rich target for globalists, who are counting on you to remain ignorant “useful idiots” — a derogatory term used by tyrants who love those enabling their nefarious plans by insisting: “That could never happen here!” So insisted millions of Ukrainians while Josef Stalin starved them to death in the Holodomor.
This is a human, not a partisan, issue.
Tina Terry, Payson
